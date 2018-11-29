Murder suspect heading back to Oregon

The 52-year-old man accused of shooting his co-worker in and an Oregon creamery is heading back to Oregon.
Deciderio Vargas-Ortiz decided not to fight extradition to Umatilla County where he is facing first-degree murder charges for killing Renee Luiz-Antonio, 35.
Vargas-Ortiz had a long-running dispute with his co-worker at the Umapine Creamery near Milton-Freewater. He’s accused of shooting him on his tractor, said Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan.
Police worked through the night to track him to the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick, where he was arrested by the Tri-City Regional SWAT team and Kennewick police.
Vargas-Ortiz agreed to be extradited and was expected to be transferred within the next few days, said court officials.
“I am very thankful to the investigative team, and the collaboration with the FBI and Kennewick Police Department along with the assistance from the earlier mentioned agencies involved in this investigation,” Rowan said.
