Stolen motorcycle found torched in Kennewick

Kennewick police are looking for the thieves who stole a motorcycle and then set it on fire near Zintel Canyon.
Two suspects were seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera rolling the Honda away at 2 a.m. Wednesday from a house on the 1900 block of West Third Avenue.
The neighbor noticed the theft at 6 a.m. and called police, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The missing bike turned up about an hour and a half later when someone found the smoldering wreckage at West 15th Avenue and South Conway Street, just west of Zintel Canyon.
It appeared someone had set the bike on fire, Clem said.
Photos of the suspects were not immediately available.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the thieves or know something about the theft to call police dispatchers at 509-628-0333.
