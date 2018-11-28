Toddler is hurt in mom’s DUI-suspected crash into a house

A intoxicated mom allegedly sent her toddler to the hospital after plowing into a Pasco home Monday afternoon.
Amy E. Staats, 30, of Pasco, was drunk or high behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon heading south on Grant Drive when she lost control around 3:45 p.m. The SUV slammed into a home near the intersection with Jefferson Drive, Pasco police said.
No one was home at the time.
The 2-year-old child riding in the car was treated at a local hospital, and released to a local family member.
Staats was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment, police said.
Comments