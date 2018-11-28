He’s charged with killing 2 on Valentine’s Day. Now he refuses to leave his cell for court

A double-murder suspect’s upcoming trial was moved to January after he refused to leave his jail cell and go to court Tuesday.
Hector Orozco Jr., 43, faces nine charges including first- and second-degree murder from a Valentine’s Day crime spree in Pasco.
His Franklin County Superior Court trial had been set to start Dec. 3 with jury selection.
But when Orozco ignored orders to attend the scheduled hearing, the judge canceled his trial date and reset it for Jan. 14.
Orozco is in the Franklin County jail on $3 million bail.
Prosecutor Shawn Sant said this is the second time Orozco has refused to go to court.
Orozco allegedly beat and stabbed Demetrius A. Graves, 39, in the street near a downtown alley.
Hours later, he killed 82-year-old Bonnie D. Ross inside her home, according to court documents.
Orozco had been out of jail for less than two days when he started attacking people, documents said. He was arrested at the Rodeway Inn, where he was found to be driving Ross’ car.
