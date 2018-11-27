A student’s comment to a teacher unveiled molestation by a Kennewick man, police say

A student’s comment to a teacher at an elementary school led to the arrest of a Kennewick man on North Volland Street on Tuesday.
The student told the teacher about some inappropriate touching by an adult. School staff then called Kennewick police, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
Neil Hellfeldt, 35, was arrested shortly after noon Tuesday when several officers surrounded a home on the 900 block of North Volland Street. He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of first-degree child molestation.
A woman detained by police at the time is not connected to the crime.
Kennewick police credited the school district’s training for taking appropriate steps to protect the child.
