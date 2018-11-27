He was convicted of child rape when he as 13. Now he’s wanted for running from police

A convicted sex offender who failed to tell officials where he’s been living led Pasco police on a chase and is still on the run.
William A. Wells, 22, is wanted on a warrant by the state Department of Corrections for failing to register as a sex offender in Kennewick.
Wells was initially convicted of first-degree child rape when he was 13, and now has three other convictions for not registering his address. Convicted sex offenders are required by state law to register where they are living.
Last Wednesday, Pasco Officer Mike Nelson spotted Wells’ maroon Camaro with its high beams on near Seventh Avenue and Court Street.
He tried to stop it, but after a short chase where the Camaro sped through stop signs and went double the speed limit, Nelson backed off for public safety, Pasco police said.
The Camaro was later found abandoned near 12th Avenue and Nixon Street.
Wells is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with a tattoos on the knuckles of both hands.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call police at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477.
Tipsters can stay anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.
