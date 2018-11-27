He was wanted for questioning in the killing of a co-worker. Police found him in a Tri-City hotel

A man wanted for questioning in connection with a murder at an Oregon creamery was found staying in a room on Clover Island in Kennewick.
Oregon investigators have released few details about Decidero Cruz Vargas’ alleged connection to the Monday morning shooting of a Milton-Freewater dairy worker.
Renee Luiz-Antonio, 35, was reportedly shot on his tractor at the Umapine Creamery by a co-worker following an ongoing dispute, said Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan.
Kennewick police received a tip that Vargas was staying at the Clover Island Inn late Monday and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team was called in to help arrest him, police said.
Vargas was arrested without incident and booked into the Benton County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.
The creamery is near Milton-Freewater and produces artisan cheeses for Northeast Oregon and Eastern Washington.
