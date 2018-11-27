The Tri-City Regional SWAT team went to the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick after learning a man wanted in connection with a Umatilla County murder investigation was inside.
Crime

He was wanted for questioning in the killing of a co-worker. Police found him in a Tri-City hotel

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 27, 2018 10:55 AM

Kennewick, WA

A man wanted for questioning in connection with a murder at an Oregon creamery was found staying in a room on Clover Island in Kennewick.

Oregon investigators have released few details about Decidero Cruz Vargas’ alleged connection to the Monday morning shooting of a Milton-Freewater dairy worker.

Renee Luiz-Antonio, 35, was reportedly shot on his tractor at the Umapine Creamery by a co-worker following an ongoing dispute, said Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan.

Kennewick police received a tip that Vargas was staying at the Clover Island Inn late Monday and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team was called in to help arrest him, police said.

Vargas was arrested without incident and booked into the Benton County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The creamery is near Milton-Freewater and produces artisan cheeses for Northeast Oregon and Eastern Washington.

