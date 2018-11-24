He busted in the windows of two Prosser convenience stores. Do you know who he is?

Police are hunting for the man who broke into two Prosser convenience stores in the same night.
The man busted through the glass doors of the Royal Exxon store and the Eastside Market on Wine Country Road. The burglaries happened Friday night while the stores were closed, Prosser police said.
The man stole several small items, but the damage he did to windows will be costly to repair, police said. He drove away in a older Honda. It may be a dark-colored 4-door Civic.
The burglar was described as a man in his early 20s, wearing a plaid jacket, a sweatshirt, shorts and a Mariners baseball cap,
Anyone with information about the burglaries are asked for call police dispatch at 509-786-2112 or email crimetips@ci.prosser.wa.us.
Comments