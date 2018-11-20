Kennewick police zap a teen girl with a stun gun. The fight was about her phone

A Kennewick teen was zapped with a stun gun by police after she allegedly pulled a knife on officers after her mom tried to take her phone away.
The 39-year-old mom called police Sunday afternoon when she and her 15-year-old daughter got into a heated argument at their 27th Avenue home, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
Police left the house when they concluded there was no crime. But they ended up coming back when the girl hit her mother and her 12-year-old brother, said police.
Three officers went upstairs to the girl’s room and found her under the covers on a bed.
When they ordered her to stand up, she refused. When officers pulled the blankets back, they found she was holding a knife pointed at the the officers.
When she refused to drop the knife, an officer fired the stun gun device, and she let go of the weapon, Clem said.
The teen was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be checked out, before they took her to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center. She is facing two counts of misdemeanor assault.
