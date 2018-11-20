He yelled for help. Now police are looking for who stabbed him

A teen was stabbed in the shoulder outside a Kennewick apartment complex late Monday.
Neighbors in the apartments off Canal Drive on the 1000 block of North Cleveland Street heard screaming about 11:30 p.m. and called 911.
When officers arrived, they found Avery J. Brooks, 18, with a wound to the front of his right shoulder, Kennewick police in a news release.
No one reported seeing the stabbing and Brooks is not cooperating with police, said officials.
Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477.
Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a felony case.
