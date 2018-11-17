Someone swiped rare circuit breakers from Kennewick shopping center

Someone left a Kennewick business complex without power Saturday morning.
Police are hunting for the person or people who took the breakers from outside a shopping center on the 6500 block of West Grandridge Boulevard. The breakers sit next to the power meters outside of the business.
The shopping center is next to the building that holds Rue21 and BestBuy, and holds the clothing store Catherines, AAA and Salon Services and Supplies.
It’s unclear why the thieves took the breakers, but this design is not common, said Kennewick Officer Craig Hanson. The property management company has been hunting for replacements, while the businesses have been without power.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 509-628-0333.
