A Chiawana assistant coach was caught on camera attacking a woman in a Richland business

A Pasco paraeducator met a woman once before he attacked her inside a George Washington Way business, police say.
Mahasse B. Cornileus, 45, met the woman through a cell phone dating app, and although they chatted, their relationship never went further than a lunch date and a few pictures, according to court records.
Then on Sept. 19, Cornileus allegedly walked into a business where she was at, locked the door and attacked her. She tried to escape several times, but he refused to let her leave, court records say.
What he didn’t notice were the security cameras that police say filmed his attack.
When police confronted him, he denied the attack until he learned about the surveillance footage, according to court records. Once investigators told him about it, documents say, he confessed to “sexual misconduct.”
Cornileus was bailed out of the Benton County jail after he was arrested Friday on suspicion of indecent liberties. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges.
He began working at Chiawana High School as an assistant track coach in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before coming to Washington, he spent a decade working as a fitness and track coach in Georgia.
He became a paraeducator at the school in 2017.
The Pasco School District plans to have an update about his status Thursday.
