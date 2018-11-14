This Kennewick man brought a knife and a gun to a fist fight, police say

A Kennewick man came prepared for a fight when he showed up at Pasco trailer park Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Witnesses said Ivon Allen, 27, had a handgun and a knife when he showed up at a Homestead Drive home, and he left his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a bloody arm.
Allen appeared in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday. He is currently in jail on a 72-hour hold on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputy Prosecutor Laura Mapes asked for $20,000 in bail for the Kennewick man, saying he has a history of burglary and theft in North Carolina in the early part of the decade. He also had an arrest for a warrant from Idaho last year.
Allen also is a threat to the community, Mapes said.
Defense attorney Michael Quillen said those convictions were well in Allen’s past and he was staying with family in the area. He asked for lower bail.
Commissioner Pamela E. Peterson sided with the prosecutor and set Allen’s bail at $20,000.
Problems between Allen and his ex-girlfriend Heather Mewhinney started earlier Tuesday when they began arguing on the phone about “things involving their child,” according to court records.
He showed up at the trailer in a silver Crown Victoria with his cousin around 1:45 p.m. A witness saw Allen take a gun from his cousin before getting out of his car, investigators say.
It’s not clear when Mewhinney’s new boyfriend, Jaydin Patrick, confronted Allen, but the argument started soon after he showed up.
Patrick told officers Allen showed off the gun, but he was able to talk to him and convince him to put it back into the car.
When he returned, the fight started, and Allen pulled out the small knife and stabbed Patrick in the left arm, police say.
After the fight, Allen got into the Ford and drove away. Benton County deputies and Kennewick police tracked him to an Arby’s on Clearwater Avenue. He was surrounded and arrested.
