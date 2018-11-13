Pasco stabbing suspect arrested at Kennewick Arby’s

A man was arrested Tuesday at a Kennewick Arby’s in connection to a Pasco stabbing.
Officers surrounded the fast food restaurant at Clearwater Avenue and Morain Street around 2 p.m. after learning the suspect was there, Pasco Sgt. Scott Warren said.
Pasco police have not released many of the details about the attack, including where it happened, and who was arrested, or if they’re looking for more suspects.
Sgt. Scott Warren said the person was hurt earlier today, and the injuries were not life-threatening.
