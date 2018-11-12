A Kennewick skateboarder crashed, then he pulled a gun

A skateboarder pulled a gun after crashing his long board into a bystander on a sidewalk this weekend, according to Kennewick police.
Three people were hanging out on a sidewalk at West Fifth Avenue and South Rainier Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when the skateboard rider crashed into one of them and fell off his board, said police.
The rider swore at them and pulled out the handgun, pointing it at the person he had hit, according to police. The skateboarder then rode off to the southeast.
He is described as about 6-foot and thin, with a reddish blond beard. He was wearing a brown Carhartt sweatshirt and beanie cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.
