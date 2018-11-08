Crime

A Kennewick student reported a rape to the school counselor. The suspect is in jail

By Cameron Probert

November 08, 2018 06:33 PM

Kennewick, WA

A student’s bravery and the actions of a Kennewick school counselor helped catch a suspected rapist.

A student went to a counselor Wednesday to report being molested by an adult, Kennewick police said. The counselor immediately turned to a school resource officer, who brought in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives booked Robert V. Berryhill, 41, into the Benton County jail on suspicion of third-degree rape and third-degree child molestation.

Investigators said they would not have caught Berryhill without the victim’s bravery.

