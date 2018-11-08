A Kennewick student reported a rape to the school counselor. The suspect is in jail

A student’s bravery and the actions of a Kennewick school counselor helped catch a suspected rapist.
A student went to a counselor Wednesday to report being molested by an adult, Kennewick police said. The counselor immediately turned to a school resource officer, who brought in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Detectives booked Robert V. Berryhill, 41, into the Benton County jail on suspicion of third-degree rape and third-degree child molestation.
Investigators said they would not have caught Berryhill without the victim’s bravery.
