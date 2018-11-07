Pasco police hunting for suspect in daylight robbery

A robber ambushed a carpet layer outside of a Pasco home Thursday afternoon.
Police want help identifying the two men who approached a 39-year-old carpet layer in the area of Nixon Street and 19th Avenue, who was in the area around 1:30 p.m. to give an estimate, Pasco police said.
Both men had dreadlocks and wore white tank tops and black pants.
One of the men, described as 30 years old and between 5-foot, 7-inches and 5-foot, 10-inches, pointed a small, black semi automatic pistol at the victim’s head and demanded his money and cellphone. The victim handed over a new red iPhone 8 Plus before running away.
After hiding, the victim returned home to call 911. The 30-minute delay meant using a police dog wasn’t practical, police said.
“The police canines will indicate where people have been, but they don’t necessarily discriminate between individuals,” police said. “If other people crossed the path, you will never be sure that the dog is following the right person.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
