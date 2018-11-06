He cut in line for the urinal. Then he got shot through the leg

A customer at a crowded Pasco nightclub was shot in the leg late Saturday after he reportedly bumped into a man in the restroom line, then got to a urinal first.
Alex Deleon allegedly yelled at the customer, waved his arms, then pulled out a purple Ruger .380 pistol and fired, possibly twice.
Now, Deleon is locked up on $250,000 bail and the victim, Jose M. Lopez-Orduno, is recovering in a Tri-City hospital.
Deleon, 28, claims he bumped into Lopez-Orduno by accident, and that the other man waited for him to finish using the restroom at La Cabaña de Pasco before they argued.
He told Pasco detectives that when he bumped Lopez-Orduno a third time while trying to leave, Lopez-Orduno shot at him.
Deleon said he responded by grabbing the fellow patron by the throat and taking him to the ground, where the two scuffled, court documents said.
However, when detectives interviewed Lopez-Orduno at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, he had no physical marks consistent with Deleon’s story, documents said.
The 23-year-old victim, who is from Outlook, was shot above the knee in the left leg at a downward angle. The bullet exited his leg and ended up lodged in his right shoe above the toe, according to police and court documents.
Lopez-Orduno required surgery, but is expected to fully recover, police said.
Deleon was found in the restroom with a pistol in his waistband, documents said. He was tackled to the ground by a La Cabaña security guard, who held Deleon until officers arrived at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.
A witness later told officers that Deleon became violent in the restroom and started pushing Lopez-Orduno and the other man. The witness said he heard two shots and then helped Lopez-Orduno out of the restroom.
The club at 605 N. 27th Ave., just south of Sylvester Street, was packed Saturday night with patrons who paid a “sizable cover charge” to see a popular band, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.
“In fact, the police investigation resulted in a lot of drama when the headlining live band left without performing,” the post said.
The dance club’s Facebook shows the band was Los Nuevos Rebeldes with a $25 ticket price.
The band had not yet performed when the shooting happened. Its members immediately packed up their gear and left, taking their payment too, according to police.
That didn’t go over well with several customers, who “objected loudly and demanded their cover charge back” as officers tried to clear the club.
“The resulting unhappiness turned into a couple additional arrests of disorderly customers, including a female arrested for assaulting one of the officers,” Pasco’s post said.
Later at the police station, when Deleon was told he was being arrested, he rubbed his bloody face on a detective’s jacket, documents said.
Deleon appeared Monday in Franklin County Superior Court. Judge Jackie Shea Brown found probable cause to hold the shooting suspect on first-degree assault and illegal gun possession.
His criminal history includes felony convictions for attempting to elude, possessing stolen property, possessing a gun and malicious mischief, documents said.
Prosecutors have until Wednesday afternoon to charge the Pasco man or release him from jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov.
