Gang members crashed a party in Pasco. A bullet went through the neighbor’s door

A party at a north Pasco home became the scene of a gang-related shooting early Sunday morning, police said.
A celebration on the 6100 block of Basalt Falls Drive started as a simple house party, but began attracting a wider circle of people until a group of gang members began waiting outside for someone they didn’t like, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.
At some point, a fight broke out and someone pulled a gun and fired, police said. A bullet punched through the front door of a nearby house and traveled through a couple of interior walls before stopping. No one was hurt.
Police said the gun was fired more than once, but it’s unclear how many times.
Officers arrived to find many of the young adults at the party running.
Investigators did get some limited information about the suspects and are following up.
Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Jed Abastillas at abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov.
