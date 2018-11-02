Benton County deputies pulled over a man after he began driving erratically near Chemical Drive and Third Avenue. He allegedly tried to toss some meth out the window of his car.
Crime

He tried to ditch the meth before he was spotted. Darn that Tri-City wind

By Cameron Probert

November 02, 2018 11:46 AM

Kennewick, WA

The Tri-Cities infamous blustery winds helped Benton County deputies catch a drug suspect Friday morning.

Carlos E. Hernandez, 27, was driving past a Benton County sheriff’s deputy in Finley about 3 a.m. when he reportedly decided to empty a bag of meth out his car window, said the sheriff’s office.

The wind blew the powdery white drug back into his face, and Hernandez began driving all over the road, said Lt. Mat Clarke. The deputy noticed and signaled Hernandez to stop.

When he stopped along Chemical Drive near Third Avenue, the deputy saw the torn baggie and white crystals on the driver’s seat.

Hernandez was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possessing meth, reckless driving, failing to obey an officer and driving with a suspended license.

