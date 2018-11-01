3 men are on the run after a Pasco dispute leads to a gun threat

Police are hunting for three men involved in an argument outside a Pasco convenience store after one of the men pulled a gun about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Two men were arguing with a third man outside of the Metro Mart at 10th Avenue and West Lewis Street when a store clerk saw one of the men pull out the gun. The third man took off running, police Sgt. Scott Warren said.
Two other men drove away in a white Chevy passenger car.
Police haven’t found any of them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 509-628-0333.
