Pasco police were called early Thursday to an assault involving a gun outside the Metro Mart gas station at 1015 W. Lewis St. in Pasco.
Crime

3 men are on the run after a Pasco dispute leads to a gun threat

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 01, 2018 04:36 PM

Pasco, WA

Police are hunting for three men involved in an argument outside a Pasco convenience store after one of the men pulled a gun about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Two men were arguing with a third man outside of the Metro Mart at 10th Avenue and West Lewis Street when a store clerk saw one of the men pull out the gun. The third man took off running, police Sgt. Scott Warren said.

Two other men drove away in a white Chevy passenger car.

Police haven’t found any of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

