Porch pirate nabbed with stolen Kennewick and Pasco mail

Kennewick police arrested a woman Sunday after she reportedly stole a package from a porch in Kennewick’s Park Hills neighborhood.
Kennewick police said they were called at 2:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Park Hills Drive. A witness saw the woman take the package and then kept an eye on her until officers arrived.
Police said they then found other pieces of mail reportedly stolen from Kennewick and Pasco. Some of the mail included bank-type documents and cards, said police.
Tashene Jackson, 35, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property. She is being held on $5,000 bail, according to jail records.
Police are working to return the stolen mail to its owners.
If you see something suspicious, police ask you to report it at 509-628-0333.
Comments