1 found shot in a car on Court Street in Pasco

Pasco police have identified at least one suspect in a late Saturday shooting in Pasco.
Shots were reported about 11 p.m. in the residential area of West Court Street near Road 54.
Pasco police arrived to find a man inside a car who was shot several times, said Pasco police.
The name of the man, who was taken to a hospital, has not been released.
Police believe the shots were fired from another car but Sgt. Scott Warren told the Herald that officials do not believe the public is in any danger.
He also said it has not been determined if the shooting was gang related.
Anyone who saw the shooting or has any other information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.
