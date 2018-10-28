First he stole liquor, Kennewick police say, then he stole his getaway ride

A suspected shoplifter managed to grab one last item — his getaway ride — after stealing beer and toiletries from a local grocery store Saturday morning, Kennewick police said.
A bike was left outside a nearby business on the 2800 block of Kennewick Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. while the owner went to find something to fix a broken pedal.
Meanwhile, a Safeway security camera picked up Larry Taber, 46, allegedly stocking up with personal hygiene products and malt liquor, and leave without paying. Police said Taber admitted to finding the bike outside and riding away on it.
The bike’s owner called police. A short time later, he called dispatch again to tell them he found his bike and Taber outside a nearby apartment complex.
Police arrested Taber for shoplifting and for having the stolen bike. Police said he was drunk at the time, and was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital before being brought to the jail.
