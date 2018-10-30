They’re accused of trying to meet 13-year-old Tri-City girls for sex. Detectives were waiting

A Pasco man pleaded innocent Tuesday to allegations he tried to pick up a 13-year-old girl and go to her mom’s house for sex.
Isaac D. Carroll, 26, was met by police — not the young teen — when he went to their agreed spot in Richland last week.
He was one of two men arrested by the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force in recent weeks.
Like Carroll, Mario Segura of Kennewick believed he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Segura, 23, planned to sneak into the her house to have sex, even after being told that her father was home, documents said.
In both cases, the “girls” were undercover detectives targeting would-be online predators who either post personal ads or reply to them seeking “casual sexual encounters.”
Court documents show that Carroll placed an ad on a social media site on Oct. 5, and a detective answered it two days later.
Carroll was told the girl was 13, going on 14, and he continued chatting with her, switching to text messages that night, documents said.
He allegedly asked the girl if she was a virgin in the first hour of their conversation, and sent nude photos of himself.
Carroll continued to text nearly every morning for 2 1/2 weeks, until on Oct. 25 he made plans to meet in a public place before going back to her house, court documents said.
Detectives watched as Carroll left his job and drove directly to the meeting spot.
Carroll said he would bring condoms, which detectives later found in a bag in his car, documents said.
At the time of his arrest, he allegedly was wearing the same jewelry that could be seen in the pictures sent to the girl.
Carroll was charged Monday in Benton County Superior Court with attempted second-degree child rape. His bail was lowered to $50,000 at a court hearing Tuesday.
Segura also is locked up on $50,000 bail for attempted second-degree child rape.
Court documents claim Segura responded to an online ad from an apparent minor who claimed to be lonely and wanting to feel like an adult. The ad was written by a detective.
Segura, whose user name was “Dragon,” immediately asked for the girl’s age, documents said.
He reportedly was reminded several times that the girl was 13, but, instead, he wanted to talk about sex. He also sent nude pictures of himself and requested the same from the girl, court documents said.
