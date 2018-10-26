West Richland police stepping up patrols after man tried to lure a boy into his truck

West Richland police are stepping up patrols around schools after a man tried to get a boy into his truck Thursday afternoon.
The boy was walking south on Belmont Boulevard shortly after 4:40 p.m. when a man driving a smaller pickup, similar to a Ford Ranger, pulled up next to him. The white truck had a black tool box and possibly had yard tools in the bed, West Richland police said.
The man asked the child to get into the truck, and then questioned how far he had to go. When the child refused, the man then said he felt like a car was following him, but the boy still didn’t get into the truck.
It turned out there was a car, driven by a friend of the boy’s mom, following the truck. The friend picked up the boy, and took him home.
Officers couldn’t find the truck when they searched.
The man was described as being in his early 20s with short hair and a “blingy” silver watch. West Richland police said the man didn’t try to force the boy into the truck.
West Richland police officers planned to talk with school staff about the incident, and would increase patrols throughout the day.
If anyone has information about the truck or the man, they’re asked to call police at 509-628-0333.
