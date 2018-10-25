UPDATE: Xbox messages led to charges. A Crime Stoppers tip led to a Pasco rape suspect’s arrest

An accused child rapist is behind bars after several people tipped off police about his location.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers received numerous tips about Joshua McGarvey-Campbell since his name was released Wednesday in connection with a Franklin County warrant. One of those tips led them to Eugene, Ore., where he was picked up.
He was booked into the Lane County jail shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.
A $100,000 arrest warrant was issued for the 23-year-old Lafayette, Ore., man after he was charged with first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.
McGarvey-Campbell was staying at the victim’s Pasco home in December 2015, when he allegedly went into the young girl’s room and assaulted her, according to court records.
Investigators say she kept the secret for nearly three years until he admitted what he did in a series of messages through a series of messages on her Xbox.
His reply sent the girl to her babysitter who went to the girl’s parents.
There is no indication about when McGarvey-Campbell will return for court.
