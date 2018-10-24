They tried to break into a Kennewick house. They didn’t see the camera

An attempted burglary in Kennewick was foiled by a camera and a cell phone app.
The victim was at work in Richland when her phone alerted her to two people trying to get inside, Kennewick police Officer Craig Hanson said.
When she pulled up the video feed, she watched as the men trying the doors and windows at her Osborne Street home, then called 911. She relayed what she was seeing to dispatchers as officers drove to the home.
Police found Ismael Valladares, 20, and a 16-year-old boy getting into a Mazda sedan parked on First Avenue and arrested them.
This is the second attempted burglary interrupted by Kennewick police in less than a day. Police arrested three people after they tried getting into a home on the 3300 block of West 19th Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
The resident’s son called 911 after the woman locked herself in the bathroom.
When police arrived at the scene, two of the suspects ran but were arrested shortly after. The third was taken into custody at the scene.
Investigators found evidence that the three people took items from inside of a storage shed.
Daniel Roberts, 35, Theresa Sargent, 25, and Dominic Woodward, 25, were booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert
Comments