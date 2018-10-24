Xbox messages lead to $100,000 warrant issued for Pasco rape suspect

A $100,000 nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of molesting a Pasco girl three years ago.
Police are looking for Joshua McGarvey-Campell, 23, after he recently exchanged messages with the girl on her Xbox.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers released a notice seeking information from the public on his location after an arrest warrant was issued from Franklin County Superior Court in late September.
He’s charged with first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.
McGarvey-Campbell was staying at the victim’s Pasco home in December 2015, when he allegedly went into the young girl’s room and assaulted her, according to court records.
Investigators say she kept the secret for nearly three years until she was talking to him on her Xbox and told him she still hadn’t told anyone.
Court documents claim he admitted to doing it, and tried justifying it to the girl.
His reply sent the girl to her babysitter, who told her parents about it.
McGarvey-Campbell’s last known address was in Lafayette, Ore. He is described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about where he is can call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477 or submit a tip through tricitiescrimestoppers.org. People can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a felony case.
