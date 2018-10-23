Pizza wasn’t on the menu for this burglar. He was hungry for cash

An early morning break-in left a Pasco pizza shop owner with a broken register, an empty safe and a costly mess.
Pasco police and Sahara Pizza owner Rocky Mullen took to Facebook on Tuesday to ask for information about the burglary at the West Argent Road business.
The thief was caught on an infrared camera busting out the shop’s glass door at 4:11 a.m.
He was dressed in black clothing, a bandana and black-and-white athletic shoes.
The surveillance footage shows the burglar make a beeline for the register, grab a bag from under the counter and open the register with a 16- to 18-inch prybar, police said. The man then grabs the cash and walks out the door.
The smash-and-grab took less than one minute.
It was not disclosed how much cash was stolen.
In his Facebook post, Mullen explained that the money taken was nothing compared to the $2,000 it will cost to fix the damage.
While people on the Pasco police post suggested it was a former employee, Mullen dismissed the idea in a reply. The man had a very distinctive walk, and none of the employees recognize him, he said.
Police asked anyone with information about the burglar to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Josh Glass at glassj@pasco-wa.gov.
