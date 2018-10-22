Police arrest peeping tom suspect at Tri-Cities Halloween store

A Richland man is accused of looking into people’s dressing rooms at the Halloween Store in Richland.
Mathew Fluaitte, 33, of Richland, was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail about 9 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree voyeurism.
He was released Monday on $20,000 bond.
Fluaitte allegedly was using the temporary changing room area set up in the store to look in on other people about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, said Richland Police Sgt. Drew Florence.
He is not believed to have been taking photos or videos at the store at 37 Columbia Point Drive.
Police identified him after releasing a photo on social media Saturday night that was taken at the store near George Washington Way and Columbia Point Drive.
