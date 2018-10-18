This pair of Pasco car prowlers picked the wrong ride

A couple of Pasco teens picked the wrong truck to prowl a neighborhood in.
Pasco officers started hunting early Saturday for prowlers who had been striking the neighborhood north of Sandifur Parkway and between Road 68 and Road 90. The prowlers decided to grab a new set of wheels on their Thursday night excursion to the area, after the owner left the keys inside a pickup, Pasco police said.
A pair of the officers were undercover when Officer Alex Michel spotted the two suspects driving the same stolen pickup in the neighborhood.
The teens were sitting in the stoop near their apartments when officers swooped in and tried to catch them. The two 17-year-old boys were too quick and darted away. Police found a stolen rifle in the truck.
They set up again and found them in the Stonegate Apartments complex, and they were arrested and booked into the Benton - Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
Comments