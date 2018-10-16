This Kennewick mom left welts on her child for misbehaving. Now she’s wanted for breaking the rules

Police are asking for help finding a woman who left welts on her preschool-aged daughter with a cellphone charging cord.
Officers began looking for Kay L. Ragsdale, 29, of Kennewick, more than two years ago when she didn’t show up for a hearing about paying court-ordered fines. The warrant, issued in 2016, is the final note in a court case that started three years earlier after she hit her daughter with the cord.
She told police she struck the girl because she was upset and her kids were out of control, and she couldn’t take it anymore. Ragsdale initially blamed her son, including telling the girl’s teacher so she wouldn’t call Child Protective Services.
The child, though, told her teacher in Spanish, “My mom hit me with a cable.” The girl had six welts on her back and claimed she was hit on her collarbone and bridge of her nose, according to court documents.
Ragsdale pleaded guilty to third-degree assault of a child in August 2013, and since then has missed two hearings, including the last one that led to Judge Cameron Mitchell issuing a warrant.
Ragsdale is 5-foot9 and weigh 190 pounds. She had blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone spotting her can call Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.
