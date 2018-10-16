Man caught driving drunk after threatening to kill Kadlec employees

A man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot several Kadlec employees and himself.
Several employees told officers Matthew Ganz, 51, of Kennewick, menaced several staff members before leaving the hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Richland police said in a Facebook post. Around the same time, a witness called 911 to report a man with a gun was at the hospital.
There were reports Ganz told employees he wanted to die, and he would take other people out with him.
Richland officers arrived 90 seconds after getting the call, and with the help of Kennewick police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office searched the building.
Police continued to hunt for Ganz until Kennewick officers found him about 40 minutes later drunk behind the wheel of his truck.
He was booked into the Benton County jail for making threats, interfering with a health care facility and DUI.
Police said the investigation is continuing, but there is no threat to the public. Investigators are working with the help of mental health professionals.
