She thought her car was on fire in Pasco. Instead, it ran her over

A woman was run over by her own car in Pasco after she jumped out of it, thinking it was on fire.
She was driving a silver Maxima east on East Lewis Street about 10:20 a.m. Sunday when she ran the red light at North Wehe Avenue, according to police reports.
Her car hit a blue Mercury Villager minivan heading north on Wehe Avenue through a green light.
The Maxima, with a smashed up front end, kept rolling, running on and off the sidewalk for the next block.
The driver and the passenger both jumped out the doors of the car as it slowed.
As the driver landed on the pavement, the left rear tire ran over her leg.
She told police she and the passenger bailed because they thought the car was on fire.
It was not, but radiator steam was coming out of the engine compartment and the air bags had deployed, releasing a cloud of powder.
No one, including the woman who was run over, was seriously injured, according to Pasco police.
The driver of the Maxima will be cited for running a red light, according to Pasco police. Her name was not released.
