Saturday night fight south of Kennewick ends with man shot twice

A Saturday night fight at a home south of Kennewick ended with a man shot twice.
A man and a woman were fighting at a home in the 21000 block of Glenn Miller Private Road Southeast, an address north of Locust Grove Road and south of East Badger Road, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the abdomen and shoulder.
He was taken to a hospital, where he had surgery, and is expected to survive, according to deputies.
The people involved in the shooting are related, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests have been made, but the investigation is continuing.
Deputies have the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.
