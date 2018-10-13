Teen shot in Franklin County drive-by

Deputies are hunting for the suspects in an early Saturday drive-by north of Pasco.
An 18-year-old man was outside of a home at 4:30 a.m. in Clark Addition when someone in a tan SUV fired three times, Franklin County sheriff’s Sgt. Jim LeDoux said. One of the bullets hit his leg.
Several people called 911, and police and medics found the man. He was rushed the man to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.
The SUV was last seen heading north, and deputies are investigating leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office through the dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
