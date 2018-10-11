State sentencing board makes rare visit to Tri-Cities

In a rare visit to Eastern Washington, the state’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission plans its monthly meeting Friday in the Tri-Cities.
The public is invited to the session, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Tri-Cities Airport conference room, 3601 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco.
The 24-member board is made up of judges, prosecutors, legislators, state government officials and citizens. Richland Councilman Phillip Lemley is on the board.
The agenda includes a draft proposal of new sentencing ranges, discussion about aggravated and mitigated factors for exceptional sentences and the post-conviction review process.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting can call in and listen on a toll-free line at 855-203-0771, and enter pin 3375524.
