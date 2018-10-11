A fight between teen girls in Pasco ended with 1 in the hospital and 3 arrests

A 14-year-old girl is accused of stabbing another girl in a Wednesday afternoon fight along Sylvester Street.
Pasco police released more details about the fight that sent one teen to a hospital and another to Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers received a call around noon about the melee near the intersection with 14th Avenue. When they arrived, they separated the combatants and found one with a cuts on her head and back, Pasco police said. Medics treated her at the scene and then took her to a local hospital.
Investigators found a knife at the scene.
After talking to witnesses, police arrested the 14-year-old girl on an investigative hold for first-degree assault. A 17-year-old Kennewick girl was arrested for rendering criminal assistance and disorderly conduct. A third girl was booked for disorderly conduct.
The fight happened about four blocks south of Pasco High School and near Edgar Brown Stadium.
The investigation is continuing. Officers are asking anyone with information is to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
