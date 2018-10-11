Deputies, SWAT members search Prosser home, trigger lockdown

A Thursday morning police search triggered a lockdown in two Prosser school buildings.
Police haven’t released details about the search on Grant Avenue, but Tri-City Regional SWAT Team members along with Benton County sheriff’s deputies were in the area between 8 and 9 a.m.
School district officials closed the doors of preschool and the curriculum office on 1500 Grant Avenue as a precaution, the district said.
There was a single preschool student in the building at the time, Superintendent Matt Ellis said. The child was moved to the Keene-Riverview Elementary, and later picked up by a parent.
“We felt like the adults were safe enough where they were, but we didn’t want to risk the student,” he said.
Normally the district has nine preschool students, who arrive later in the day.
Police told the district the issue has been resolved.
This story is developing. Check back for more information.
