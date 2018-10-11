He ordered a co-worker to take off her clothes at knifepoint. Now he’s moved to Kennewick

An Alaska man convicted of holding a co-worker at knifepoint while ordering her to undress moved into a Kennewick neighborhood recently.
David Ashley Schwarder, 35, moved to a home on the 2600 block of South Kellogg Street, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office notice.
He is one of less than a dozen Level 3 offenders in Kennewick. The classification puts him among the ranks of the most likely to commit another sex offense.
In 2016, he brought a Costco co-worker to his Anchorage apartment to pick up painting supplies, according to an Anchorage Daily News article. When they arrived, they began talking about tattoos. When she refused to show hers, he threatened her with a pocket knife.
She darted out the second-story balcony door and jumped 13 feet to the ground, the Alaska Department of Law said. She ran to a nearby construction site for help.
He pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault in 2017.
Since moving to Washington, Schwarder is being supervised by the state Department of Corrections.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office can’t direct where sex offenders live, unless a judge ordered that they stay away from certain areas when the person was sentenced.
“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” according to the sheriff’s notice. “Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications.”
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Benton County Sex Offender Registration Office at 509-735-6555, ext. 3853 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
