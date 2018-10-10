He is 14 and fired shots on a busy Pasco street, police say. Now he and another teen are locked up

An argument between teens was the cause of a shooting on a busy street in Pasco on Tuesday afternoon, investigators said.
Two 14-year-olds are in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center after one of them opened fire on a 16-year-old near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Court Street around 3 p.m., Pasco police said. Officers found shell casings and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the scene.
Witnesses helped identify the teens, who were found hiding inside a fenced yard a block away.
Investigators said the two younger teens were arguing with the older boy.
Both teens are facing charges of unlawful possession of a gun, and one of them is facing an additional count of unlawful discharge.
“If the victim were to give officers an account of having the rounds directed at him, then assault charges could be considered,” police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Comments