Fight near Pasco High leaves 1 teen girl with possible knife wounds

By Cameron Probert

October 10, 2018 12:42 PM

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are investigating a fight that left one teen with knife wounds.

Witnesses reported a group of teen girls were fighting near the corner of West Sylvester Street and North 14th Avenue shortly after noon. When they arrived, they discovered one of the participants had a cut on her head and possible stab wound on her back, according to police reports.

An ambulance was sent to the area to treat the victim.

The fight happened four blocks south of Pasco High School and a coupe streets away from Edgar Brown Stadium.

