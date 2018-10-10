Pasco police are hunting for this woman who used a stolen credit card to buy $300 in merchandise including five area rugs.
Pasco police hunting for a credit card thief with an eye for home decor

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 10, 2018 02:10 PM

Pasco, WA

A credit card thief seems to have a sense of style.

Her shopping list included five accent rugs that she picked up as part of a $300 purchase made at the Pasco Walmart, according to a police Facebook post.

The victim, a 69-year-old Richland resident, misplaced a credit card on Oct. 1, and for a week someone used it to make a series of purchases throughout the Tri-Cities, Pasco police said.

A woman wearing a hooded jacket was caught on camera Sunday between 5:30 and 7:40 a.m. at Walmart making one of the purchases. She drove away in a black SUV.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to email Officer Jeremy Jones at jonesj@pasco-wa.gov or call police at 509-545-3421.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

