Pasco police hunting for a credit card thief with an eye for home decor

A credit card thief seems to have a sense of style.
Her shopping list included five accent rugs that she picked up as part of a $300 purchase made at the Pasco Walmart, according to a police Facebook post.
The victim, a 69-year-old Richland resident, misplaced a credit card on Oct. 1, and for a week someone used it to make a series of purchases throughout the Tri-Cities, Pasco police said.
A woman wearing a hooded jacket was caught on camera Sunday between 5:30 and 7:40 a.m. at Walmart making one of the purchases. She drove away in a black SUV.
Anyone with information about her identity is asked to email Officer Jeremy Jones at jonesj@pasco-wa.gov or call police at 509-545-3421.
