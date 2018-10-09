Enterprise Middle School at 5200 Paradise Way in West Richland.
Man with rifle sparks West Richland school lockdown

By Cameron Probert

October 09, 2018 04:18 PM

West Richland, WA

A report of a man carrying a rifle triggered a lockdown at a West Richland middle school on Tuesday.

A passerby reported seeing someone carrying a gun near a gas station along Paradise Way at 9:40 a.m.

A school resource officer immediately asked to have the doors shut at the school, said Sgt. Duane Olsen.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find anyone with a gun.

“We thought it was better safe than sorry,” he said. “It was only two blocks away from the school. There was only a large parking lot between the gas station and the school.”

The Richland School District shared information about the lockdown on its Facebook page, saying the doors repopened at 10 a.m.

An email to parents from Principal Jennifer Klauss said there was no threat directed at the school.

