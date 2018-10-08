Kennewick police are looking for this man who allegedly headbutted a wooden pillar and a parked truck after he was kicked out of The Pub on Clearwater Avenue.
Kennewick police are looking for this man who allegedly headbutted a wooden pillar and a parked truck after he was kicked out of The Pub on Clearwater Avenue. Kennewick Police Department
He was kicked out of a Kennewick bar. Police say he then headbutted a pillar and a truck

By Kristin M. Kraemer

October 08, 2018 04:22 PM

A man kicked out of a Kennewick bar on Saturday night is accused of getting violent and then headbutting a wooden pillar and the side of a truck.

Kennewick police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. The bar’s surveillance photo released by police shows he had a mustache and close-cropped beard.

Officers initially were called to The Pub, 7001 W. Clearwater Ave, for reports of a physical fight.

Security employees intervened before police arrived and kicked out several people from the bar, said a police Facebook post.

That’s when the man rammed his head into a pillar and the driver’s side passenger door of another patron’s pickup in the parking lot, police said.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-TIPS (8477).

