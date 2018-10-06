She targeted her ex-boyfriend’s car, while her 1-year-old was inside of it, police say.

A woman allegedly ended an argument with her ex-boyfriend by crashing into his car while their 1-year-old was inside it.
Kennewick police investigators believe Andrea Jensen, 24, intentionally hit the vehicle in the Gage Boulevard parking lot shortly before 4:48 p.m., Officer Becca Henry said.
She drove off, but was arrested a short time later, according to police.
When they brought her Trios Southridge Hospital, she allegedly refused to cooperate and disrupted hospital staff.
Officers booked her into the Benton County jail on two counts of hit and run, two counts of reckless endangerment and for interfering with a medical facility.
