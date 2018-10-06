Kennewick police arrested a woman who allegedly crashed into a car carrying her 1-year-old child.
Kennewick police arrested a woman who allegedly crashed into a car carrying her 1-year-old child. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick police arrested a woman who allegedly crashed into a car carrying her 1-year-old child. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

She targeted her ex-boyfriend’s car, while her 1-year-old was inside of it, police say.

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 06, 2018 10:26 AM

Kennewick, WA

A woman allegedly ended an argument with her ex-boyfriend by crashing into his car while their 1-year-old was inside it.

Kennewick police investigators believe Andrea Jensen, 24, intentionally hit the vehicle in the Gage Boulevard parking lot shortly before 4:48 p.m., Officer Becca Henry said.

She drove off, but was arrested a short time later, according to police.

When they brought her Trios Southridge Hospital, she allegedly refused to cooperate and disrupted hospital staff.

Officers booked her into the Benton County jail on two counts of hit and run, two counts of reckless endangerment and for interfering with a medical facility.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

  Comments  