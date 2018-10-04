Franklin deputies searching for suspects in Basin City area robbery

Franklin County deputies are searching for a pair of armed robbers that south of Basin City Thursday morning.
The victim saw two men coming out of a farm worker dormitory bedroom along R-170 around 9:30 a.m. after they took money from the room. One of them pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim before getting into a red Toyota Corolla, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspects were described as being in their late teens or early 20s heavy set and wearing dark clothing and sweatpants. One has short hair and the other has medium length curly hair, according to reports.
They were seen driving south on R-170.
Anyone with information can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-545-3501 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
