She crashed a stolen car with her 4-year-old. Then they found the meth, say Pasco police

This week went from bad to worse for a Vancouver woman who crashed a car while trying to rush through a downtown Pasco intersection.
Yadira Guitron Gonzalez, 23, was trying to drive the Lincoln Continental MKZ around the left side of a car waiting at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street near the farmers market, said a police post on Facebook.
She slammed into another car turning left in the intersection about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her 4-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.
Officer Kierra Peoples was citing Guitron Gonzalez for driving recklessly when she discovered the Lincoln had been stolen from Vancouver earlier in September, said police.
As Guitron Gonzalez was being arrested, Peoples discovered meth in her purse, and then Pasco police dog Junco indicated more drugs may be inside the car.
Police planned to get a warrant to search the car later.
The girl was treated and released to a relative.
Police booked Guitron Gonzalez into the jail on an investigative hold for possession a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and meth possession.
Comments