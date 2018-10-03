He attacked a Pasco woman and stole her cars, police say

A Pasco man’s alleged crime spree ended with him hiding in a bedroom after he spent four days stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say.
Alejandro Garcia already had a court order preventing him from contacting his 31-year-old ex-girlfrend before he got into a fight with her in her apartment Thursday afternoon, according to Pasco police.
After threatening to stab her, police said Garcia tore a hole in her pants, jumped into her silver Nissan Altima and drove away.
Later that afternoon, police said Garcia called the victim to meet her. The victim let police know.
Sgt. Brad Gregory spotted Garcia in the Altima and drove after him through the neighborhood of Court Street and 20th Avenue.
Officers stopped the chase when it got too dangerous.
Investigators said they moved the ex-girlfriend and her children to a shelter while they tracked Garcia.
When she got home Saturday, she saw that her other car, a Nissan Sentra, was gone. She reported it stolen to Pasco officers.
A neighbor told police that they heard it start late Friday night.
Officer Joe Mullen also believed that Garcia was trying to find the ex through her old cellphone, which she still had on her. After talking with police, she left her home again while officers waited for Garcia, investigators said.
On Sunday night, a neighbor heard someone in the home and called the victim, who called police, investigators said.
Officers found the stolen Sentra outside. Pasco police said in their Facebook post that Garcia had barricaded himself inside a bedroom.
The victim ex-girlfriend gave officers a key, police said. Officers told anyone in the home to show themselves, but no one did.
Pasco officers used one of the department’s new police dogs, Jucon, to find Garcia in the home. Officials said Jucon didn’t touch Garcia.
Garcia was booked into Franklin County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, violating a domestic violence court order and obstructing law enforcement.
